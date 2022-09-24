ASU Football: Live Blog and Game Thread vs Utah

Stay tuned on this page for game updates and analysis from Arizona State against No. 13 Utah. We encourage you to post your thoughts in the comment section while you watch Saturday’s contest. Your comments can be questions, concerns excitement, GIFs, or just general thoughts about Arizona State or Utah. Please keep it civil, folks.

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Watch: 7:30 pm (AZ time) on ESPN2.

Listen: 98.7 FM

Q3

Pass from Rising to Solomon Eris goes through his hands and is picked off by Timarcus Davis. ASU gets the ball on its own 48.

Sun Devils go three-and-out. Eddie Czaplicki punts to the Utah 27.

ASU will start with the ball on its own 25.

Q2

A good return from Javen Jacobs and an off-schedule connection from Jones to Jalin Conyers sets up a 47-yard field goal from Carter Brown, which he makes. 24-6 Utah at the half.

at the half. Utah runs the clock down until there is 43 seconds remaining and punches in a short run. 24-3 Utah.

Ngata takes the kickoff back to the Utah 42-yard line, and ASU gets three on a field goal from Carter Brown. 17-3 Utah

Emory Jones throws his first interception of the year to Clark Phillips. Utah takes advantage of the short field, but settles for a field goal inside the ASU 10. 17-0 Utah

Utah false starts on fourth-and-short, and punts to the Sun Devil 13.

Q1

ASU picks up a first down, but punts to the Utah 28. Jones was sacked for the third time.

Utah scores on a wild fourth-down conversion, another touchdown pass to Kincaid. 14-0 Utah.

ASU’s first first-down of the game is negated by an offensive pass interference by Andre Johnson. They punt to the Utah 30.

Utah gets a short field that is made even smaller by a late-hit penalty on Timarcus Davis. Cameron Rising finds Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown. 7-0 Utah

Emory Jones gets a pass batted and takes two sacks. ASU punts to midfield.

Utah punts after picking up one first down. Good plays by Kyle Soelle and Timarcus Davis. ASU will start on its own 23-yard line. D.J. Taylor was shaken up on the punt.

No surprises on defense after the warmup starters. Same crew.

ASU wins the toss, elects to defer to the second half. They will play defense first.

Pregame

ASU first-team defense in warmups:



Base:



DL: Joe Moore, Pesefea, Silvera, Cooper

LB: Robertson, Kyle Soelle, Connor Soelle

CB: Davis, Johnson

S: Edmonds, Bethley



Nickel:



Defensive backs Ro Torrence, Keon Markham and Kejuan Markham are all in street clothes on the sideline. They were listed as game-time decisions, but will not play tonight. Jordan Clark will play. Omarr Norman-Lott joins them as out. Zeek Freeman is also out. Ed Woods was previously ruled out earlier in the week.

