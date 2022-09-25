ASU Basketball: 4-star Braelon Green commits to Arizona State

The 2023 recruiting class for Arizona State men’s basketball is beginning to take shape.

4-star shooting guard Braelon Green announced his commitment to the Sun Devils over the weekend. He is the second player in the class now after 4-star forward Akil Watson committed just over two weeks ago.

In securing these commitments, Bobby Hurley has thrown his recruiting net across the entire continental United States. Watson is a talented forward from New Jersey, and Green plays his high school ball at Southern California Prep in Castaic, California.

Green received considerable interest from many reputable programs, including Michigan State, Maryland, and defending national champion Kansas. He is the No. 18 player in California and the No. 22 overall player at his position, according to 247Sports.

One thing that is repeatedly heard when guards choose to play under Hurley is how his approach to guard play in his offense appeals to them. Many other elite guards will have to reign in their impulses as players in favor of the offensive system the head coach wishes to run. Hurley has often times given his guards a lot of slack. Green spoke to Arizona State’s Rivals.com site on the topic:

“I like the relationship between me and the coaching staff, and on that visit, that place felt like home,” Green said. “Seeing guys like Lu Dort and Josh Cristopher in the league for sure makes an impression. Because seeing people in my position play at the level that I want to go to, that’s important. Knowing what coach Hurley has done at Arizona State and also at Buffalo, just the way he lets his guards play, that’s important. For sure.”

Green on film is a twitchy player with the ball in his hands, with sudden bursts of movement and changes of direction coming on the heels of a time-defying hesitation move. He has good range with his three-point shot and can finish at the rim in either direction.

Simply put, he projects to be a great fit for the type of offense Hurley likes to run. The Sun Devil head coach wants his guards to be the star the offense orbits around and the defense gravitates toward. When Hurley’s teams have been most successful, there are pure shooters paired around guards with gravitas, with Watson already on board as a stretch forward, Hurley would love to find another in the coming months.

Here is a look at some tape on Green. Plenty to be excited about.