ASU Football: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly vs. NAU

Football is back, and boy does it feel good. After an up and down off-season, where chatter around the Arizona State program was louder than ever, it was good to finally have something tangible to focus on.

Let’s get to it: the good, bad and ugly.

The Good - Xazavian Valladay

How about the new guy? Weapon X was every bit the workhorse in week one that he was expected to be.

Valladay didn’t let a single touch go to waste, putting up 116 yards and a pair of scores on 15 attempts. That’s 7.7 yards per carry.

On a hot night where everybody was getting tired, Weapon X had the juice all night.

The Fans

The Students and Sun Devil faithful showed out for game one. The energy was real, and the fans put the heat into the inferno. Sun Devil stadium was electric, and it made for a perfect week one.

The Defense

Keeping the spotlight on the new guys, Ro Torrence, Chris Edmonds, Khoury Bethley and company took care of business in the secondary. Look, I get it. It’s Northern Arizona. But whenever you can hold a team to three points, you put together a show of dominance. Donnie Henderson’s unit did that.

The Bad

The haircut of the in game host. Just kidding, that mullet is awesome.

The sun is rising on a new era of in-game hosting… it’s game day in Tempe!@HenrySchleizer pic.twitter.com/beicpjiw4n — Joey Vacca (@joevacca08) September 1, 2022

In all seriousness, you’d like to see Emory Jones take less hits. It’s picky, and I loved seeing Jones compete and go 110 percent, but you don’t want your starting QB putting himself at risk. Especially in week one.

The Ugly

I’d be lying if I put something here. The Devils were rolling, the fans were loud, and we don’t live in Tucson. Life is good. You know what I mean?