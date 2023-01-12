ASU Basketball: Sun Devil women’s hoops cancels games at Utah and Colorado

TEMPE - The Arizona State women’s basketball team canceled its two games this week, citing the team not having enough available player to compete. The team’s games at Colorado and at Utah will be forfeited and count as losses on the Sun Devils’s record.

“We came to the conclusion after meeting with our doctors and medical staff we will not be making the trip to Utah and Colorado this weekend,” coach Natasha Adair said. “We understand the games will be forfeited, but the reality is there was no decision to be made. With few healthy scholarship players time to heal is our only option. Our plan is to get our team healthy over the course of this week and be ready when we host Arizona Jan. 22.”

The team did not release specifics as to which players are available or injured/sick.

ASU was amid a five-game losing skid before the forfeits. Colorado and Utah combine for a 27-4 record on the season.

“We feel terribly for our team that wants to compete, but due to the medical circumstances we are not able to,” ASU Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson said.” Admittedly this is a very unusual situation, one that requires us keeping the health of both injured and healthy players as the main focus.”

The Sun Devils fall to 7-11 on the season, and 0-7 in the Pac-12.