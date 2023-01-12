ASU Basketball: Game time, live stream, prediction at Oregon

Arizona State (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) takes on Oregon (9-7, 3-2) on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.
Game Details
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. MT
- Location: Matthew Knight Arena; Eugene, Ore.
- Odds: ASU is listed as 5.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
TV/Radio
- Watch: FS1
- Live-stream: foxsports.com
- Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
Predictions
- Kevin Redfern: Oregon continues to get healthier at a rate that will likely smooth-out its unimpressive record overall, and in-conference. This week, the Ducks will introduce Colorado-transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy. Oregon remains on-track following the win over Utah, and beats ASU 70-63.
Pregame Reading
Loading comments...