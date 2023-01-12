 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ASU Basketball: Game time, live stream, prediction at Oregon

Underdogs on the road

By Kevin Redfern
Richard Martinez/ House of Sparky

Arizona State (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) takes on Oregon (9-7, 3-2) on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

Game Details

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
  • Time: 7 p.m. MT
  • Location: Matthew Knight Arena; Eugene, Ore.
  • Odds: ASU is listed as 5.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.

TV/Radio

  • Watch: FS1
  • Live-stream: foxsports.com
  • Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Predictions

  • Kevin Redfern: Oregon continues to get healthier at a rate that will likely smooth-out its unimpressive record overall, and in-conference. This week, the Ducks will introduce Colorado-transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy. Oregon remains on-track following the win over Utah, and beats ASU 70-63.

Pregame Reading

