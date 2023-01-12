ASU Basketball: Instant recap from 90-73 win at Oregon

Arizona State (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) men’s basketball defeated Oregon (9-8, 3-3) 90-73 on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

The bad things come in threes cliche was alive-and-well for the Ducks, whose 34.8% (8-for-23) three-point percentage was a cheap performance compared to ASU’s 13-of-29 (44.8%) showing from three.

“We spread the ball, we moved the ball,” coach Bobby Hurley said. “It was an impressive win for us.”

Desmond Cambridge Jr. (21), Devan Cambridge (14) and DJ Horne (15) led all scorers. Austin Nunez was the biggest bench-contributor with 9, including his own 5-0 run in the first half. Cambridge Jr. led the defensive charge in the back court with 3 steals. Warren Washington added 2 blocks. Frankie Collins logged 8 assists.

The Sun Devils took a 46-29 lead into the locker room at halftime, even after the Ducks ended the half on a 9-2 run. In addition to a 8-for-17 showing on threes in the first half, they scored 22 points in the paint.

The cushion was big enough to withstand a series of min-runs by Oregon in the second half.

As a team, ASU shot 33-for-63 (52.4%) from the field, including 13-29 from deep. The Sun Devils made 11-of-14 free-throw attempts.

ASU improves to 5-1 in Pac-12 play for the first time since the 1980-1981 season.

ASU will take on Oregon State (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) Saturday at 2:00 pm in Corvallis.