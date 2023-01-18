ASU Football: Schedule for 2023 season released

TEMPE - Arizona State’s football schedule was released Wednesday morning in coordination with the other Pac-12 schools.

It was previously reported that the Sun Devils would play five of its eight home games within the first six weeks of the season, which was confirmed Wednesday. ASU opens the season with three non-conference home games, hosting Southern Utah, Oklahoma State and Fresno State.

ASU’s conference-opener will be USC’s last trip to Tempe before they depart for the Big Ten in 2024. ASU will then play its first road game of the year on September 30th at Cal. The first half of the season wraps up with a home matchup on October 7th against Colorado. ASU students will be on fall break.

The bye week comes at the season’s midpoint on October 14th.

Coming off the bye, ASU travels to Washington before hosting Washington State to end October.

November is the pre-season favorite for the toughest stretch of the schedule. To start the month, ASU takes back-to-back road trips. First they travel to Utah, and the next week they will play at the Rose Bowl for the last time in the regular season with the Bruins a part of the Pac-12.

Kenny Dillingham will face off against Oregon, where he was most recently employed as offensive coordinator, in Tempe on November 18th. This will be the first matchup between the two teams since ASU upset Justin Herbert and the Ducks in 2019.

The Territorial Cup moves to the Saturday after Thanksgiving from its recent Black Friday slot. ASU will host Arizona with a shot at taking back the Territorial Cup.

As a part of the scheduling rotation between the Pac-12 North and the Pac-12 South, the Sun Devils will not play Stanford or Oregon State in 2023.

Full Schedule:

Week 1 (8/31): vs Southern Utah

Week 2 (9/9): vs Oklahoma State

Week 3 (9/16): vs Fresno State

Week 4 (9/23): vs USC

Week 5 (9/30): at Cal

Week 6 (10/7): vs Colorado

Week 7 (10/14): BYE

Week 8 (10/21): at Washington

Week 9 (10/28): vs Washington State

Week 10 (11/4): at Utah

Week 11 (11/11): at UCLA

Week 12 (11/18): vs Oregon

Week 13 (11/25): vs Arizona

*****

What are your thoughts on the ASU schedule?