ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction vs UCLA

ASU looking for another statement win

By dylanwilhelm
Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12) takes on UCLA (16-2, 7-0) on Thursday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Game Details

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
  • Time: 8 p.m. MT
  • Location: Desert Financial Arena
  • Odds: Arizona State is listed as an underdog at +5, +170 ML on DraftKings.

TV/Radio

  • Watch: FS1
  • Live-stream: foxsports.com
  • Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Predictions

  • Dylan Wilhelm: Desert Financial will be rocking as the Devils look for another statement win. But UCLA’s dynamic offense, led by experienced guards Jaime Jaquez and Jaylen Clark, will lead the Bruins to their 14th consecutive win — Bruins win 84-78.

