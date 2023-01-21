ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction vs USC

Arizona State (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12) hosts USC (13-6, 5-3 Pac-12) Saturday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Game Details

• Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

• Time: 8 p.m. MT

• Location: Desert Financial Arena

• Odds: Sun Devils (-4.5); O/U 138.5 (Action Network)

TV/Radio

• TV: ESPNU

• Livestream: ESPN.com

• Listen: 98.7 FM

Predictions:

• Jack Johnson: For 35 minutes on Thursday night, the Sun Devils had a real shot at taking down UCLA in Tempe for the second year in a row before poor shooting in crunch time derailed their upset bid in 74-62 loss.

Against USC, the Sun Devils will clean up their offense in the final five minutes, and the stagnant offensive possessions from Thursday night will evolve into better looks when the team needs to see a few go down. Good defense throughout will have the Sun Devils in good position for a split with the LA teams - Sun Devils win 68-63.

