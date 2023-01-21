 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction vs USC

Chance to finish what they started

By Jack Daniel Johnson
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Arizona State Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12) hosts USC (13-6, 5-3 Pac-12) Saturday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Game Details

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

• Time: 8 p.m. MT

• Location: Desert Financial Arena

• Odds: Sun Devils (-4.5); O/U 138.5 (Action Network)

TV/Radio

TV: ESPNU

• Livestream: ESPN.com

• Listen: 98.7 FM

Predictions:

Jack Johnson: For 35 minutes on Thursday night, the Sun Devils had a real shot at taking down UCLA in Tempe for the second year in a row before poor shooting in crunch time derailed their upset bid in 74-62 loss.

Against USC, the Sun Devils will clean up their offense in the final five minutes, and the stagnant offensive possessions from Thursday night will evolve into better looks when the team needs to see a few go down. Good defense throughout will have the Sun Devils in good position for a split with the LA teams - Sun Devils win 68-63.

Pregame Reading:

ASU Basketball: Sun Devils cannot withstand late-Bruin run, lose to UCLA 74-62

ASU Basketball: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly halfway through the season

