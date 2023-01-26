ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction at Washington

Arizona State (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) takes on Washington (12-9, 4-6) on Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.
Game Details
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
- Time: 9 p.m. MT
- Location: Alaska Airlines Arena
- Odds: Arizona State is listed as a 3.5 point favorite, with the ML listed at -156 on Fanduel.
TV/Radio
- Watch: ESPNU
- Live-stream: espn.com/watch
- Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
Predictions
- Dylan Wilhelm: The Devils got swept by the Los Angeles teams, but bounce back with a road win in Seattle. Warren Washington has a big day in Washington, leading the Devils to a 74-67 win.
Pregame Reading
