ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction at Washington

Devils look to bounce back at UW

By dylanwilhelm
Richard Martinez/ House of Sparky

Arizona State (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) takes on Washington (12-9, 4-6) on Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Game Details

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
  • Time: 9 p.m. MT
  • Location: Alaska Airlines Arena
  • Odds: Arizona State is listed as a 3.5 point favorite, with the ML listed at -156 on Fanduel.

TV/Radio

  • Watch: ESPNU
  • Live-stream: espn.com/watch
  • Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Predictions

  • Dylan Wilhelm: The Devils got swept by the Los Angeles teams, but bounce back with a road win in Seattle. Warren Washington has a big day in Washington, leading the Devils to a 74-67 win.

Pregame Reading

