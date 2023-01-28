ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction at Washington State

Arizona State (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) takes on Washington (9-13, 4-7) on Saturday night at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Game Details
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
- Time: 6 p.m. MT
- Location: Beasley Coliseum
- Odds: Arizona State is listed as a 3.5 point underdog, with the ML listed at +130 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
TV/Radio
- Watch: ESPNU
- Live-stream: espn.com/watch
- Listen: ESPN 620 AM
Predictions
- Kevin Redfern: All signs point toward another rough road-showing for ASU, and Vegas certainly feels the same way. However, Desmond Cambridge Jr. is coming off a career-high 26-point performance against Washington. I see Cambridge getting hot from three and it having a residual effect. Sun Devils win 80-67.
Pregame Reading
ASU Basketball: Sun Devils drop road game to Washington 69-66 in overtime
Loading comments...