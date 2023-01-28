 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction at Washington State

A chance to break the losing streak

By Kevin Redfern
NCAA Basketball: Arizona State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) takes on Washington (9-13, 4-7) on Saturday night at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Game Details

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
  • Time: 6 p.m. MT
  • Location: Beasley Coliseum
  • Odds: Arizona State is listed as a 3.5 point underdog, with the ML listed at +130 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

TV/Radio

Predictions

  • Kevin Redfern: All signs point toward another rough road-showing for ASU, and Vegas certainly feels the same way. However, Desmond Cambridge Jr. is coming off a career-high 26-point performance against Washington. I see Cambridge getting hot from three and it having a residual effect. Sun Devils win 80-67.

Pregame Reading

