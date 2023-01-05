 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ASU Basketball: Game time, live stream, prediction vs Washington State

Get-right game?

By Kevin Redfern and ScottSandulli
Richard Martinez/ House of Sparky

Arizona State (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) takes on Washington State (6-9, 1-3) on Thursday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Game Details

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
  • Time: 6 p.m. MT
  • Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz.
  • Odds: ASU is listed as 4.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

TV/Radio

  • Watch: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live-stream: Pac-12 Live
  • Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Predictions

  • Scott Sandulli: The ASU defense re-establishes its tenacity on the blocks and on the perimeter, and Desmond Cambridge bounces back offensively. Sun Devils win 70-58.
  • Kevin Redfern: Expect another slow-showing in the first half, which is typical against Wazzu, but there will be a second-half explosion from ASU. ASU wins big, 65-50.

