ASU Basketball: Game time, live stream, prediction vs Washington State

Arizona State (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) takes on Washington State (6-9, 1-3) on Thursday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
Game Details
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
- Time: 6 p.m. MT
- Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz.
- Odds: ASU is listed as 4.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
TV/Radio
- Watch: Pac-12 Networks
- Live-stream: Pac-12 Live
- Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
Predictions
- Scott Sandulli: The ASU defense re-establishes its tenacity on the blocks and on the perimeter, and Desmond Cambridge bounces back offensively. Sun Devils win 70-58.
- Kevin Redfern: Expect another slow-showing in the first half, which is typical against Wazzu, but there will be a second-half explosion from ASU. ASU wins big, 65-50.
