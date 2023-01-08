 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ASU Basketball: Game time, live stream, prediction vs Washington

Potential for a sweep of the Washington schools

By Kevin Redfern and ScottSandulli
Richard Martinez/ House of Sparky

Arizona State (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) takes on Washington (9-7, 1-4) on Sunday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Game Details

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
  • Time: 3 p.m. MT
  • Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz.
  • Odds: ASU is listed as 9.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

TV/Radio

  • Watch: ESPN (main network)
  • Live-stream: ESPN.com
  • Listen: AKTAR 92.3 FM / Sirius XM 138 or 204

Predictions

  • Scott Sandulli: Defense and physicality rules the day. ASU unloads a larger clip of firepower, and the Sun Devils win 64-55.
  • Kevin Redfern: If we learned anything about the Pac-12 this weekend, it is that every game is a toss up, and the “weird-game” factor is shaking up the conference. Washington continues to be frisky, and the Huskies snag a 73-65 victory in Tempe.

