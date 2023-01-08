ASU Basketball: Game time, live stream, prediction vs Washington

Arizona State (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) takes on Washington (9-7, 1-4) on Sunday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
Game Details
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
- Time: 3 p.m. MT
- Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz.
- Odds: ASU is listed as 9.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
TV/Radio
- Watch: ESPN (main network)
- Live-stream: ESPN.com
- Listen: AKTAR 92.3 FM / Sirius XM 138 or 204
Predictions
- Scott Sandulli: Defense and physicality rules the day. ASU unloads a larger clip of firepower, and the Sun Devils win 64-55.
- Kevin Redfern: If we learned anything about the Pac-12 this weekend, it is that every game is a toss up, and the “weird-game” factor is shaking up the conference. Washington continues to be frisky, and the Huskies snag a 73-65 victory in Tempe.
