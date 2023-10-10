Streaker Sports collaborates with Arizona State for latest fall season apparel

The Fall season is upon us, and Streaker Sports has paired with Arizona State to drop its first collection of Peanuts x Arizona State apparel. Streaker Sports brings the cultural side to sports by incorporating iconic moments, personalities and art.

The latest drop from Streaker sports is brought in part with Snoopy the dog’s alter ego, Joe Cool and Joe College. The collection is now available in Arizona State bookstores and online, offering lifestyle options in t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies and more.

The apparel, which dropped Oct. 6, is focused on football and hockey. As the Fall season progresses, new lines of merchandise will be released.

Peanuts has been a household name since its creation in the 1950’s with its beloved characters, and still holds through the generations.

To find more of the Peanuts x Arizona State drop, visit ArizonaStateCmpusStores.com