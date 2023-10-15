ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils drop second contest of season to Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – After sweeping both Los Angeles programs, the Sun Devils dropped just their second game of the season to Oregon State in five sets (20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 13-25, 15-11). Arizona State (17-2, 5-2 Pac-12) dropped its first five-set match of the season. The Sun Devils were 2-0 in matches that went to five sets prior.

Oregon State (6-11,1-6 Pac-12) gave ASU all it could handle, jumping out to an early lead from the opening set. The Sun Devils and Beavers traded points in the second set, but Oregon State was able to close it out and tie the match with a kill.

The Beavers shot out to an early lead in the third set before extending their lead to 17-9. The Sun Devils played a error-plagued set, only hitting a .049 clip, allowing the gritty Beavers to take a 2-1 set lead.

Arizona State returned the favor and dominated the fourth set, jumping to leads of 9-4 then 17-10. Setter Shannon Shields provided a spark for ASU to score six straight points and close out the set, 25-13.

In the fifth and final set, Arizona State rallied to an early 4-1 start, but Oregon State answered after taking a timeout, bring the set to 6-6. Both the Beavers and Sun Devils traded points, but the Beavers found themselves on a 5-1 run to close out the set and hand Arizona State its second loss of the season.

This was Arizona State’s third five-set match in its last four contests. Sun Devils will regroup and face No. 5 Oregon in Eugene.