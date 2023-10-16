ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils sweep No.5 Oregon, stun Ducks in Eugene

EUGENE, OR. — The No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils rebounded after their hiccup to Oregon State by defeating the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in Eugene (27-25, 25-18, 25-19). Arizona State (18-2, 6-2 Pac-12) snapped its four-match losing streak to Oregon (16-3, 6-2 Pac-12) and notched its first sweep over a ranked opponent since 2013 (No. 2 Texas).

“We played a really clean match and executed at a very high level today,” coach JJ Van Niel said. “Oregon is a physical team with a fast tempo offense, and we put a lot of pressure on them from the service line, defended and serve received well, and managed the game really well offensively. Oregon made pushes late in sets one and three, and we were able to stop them and close it out. I’m really proud of the focus and tenacity we showed.”

The Ducks streaked out to an early 4-1 lead in the opening set, but the Sun Devils answered with a run of there own. Both teams traded point runs before ASU snagged a 24-22 lead. Oregon prevented match point, but outside hitter Jillian Neal ended the set with an ace in extra points.

The Sun Devils took an early 5-1 lead in the second set before the Ducks again answered. Outside hitter Roberta Rabelo was the X-factor for Arizona State, scoring four of ASU’s five points on a run en route to a taking a 18-12 lead. The Ducks pulled closer with a 5-1 run, but Arizona State closed the second set on a 4-0 run.

Arizona State, looking to complete the sweep, found itself down early, but climbed back with kills from Geli Cyr and Claire Jeter. The Sun Devil’s ripped a 4-0 run to take the lead and fended off the fighting Ducks the rest of the third set. Arizona State finished the set on a 4-0 run — with three of the four points coming off Oregon errors — and completed the sweep.

No. 19 Arizona State will travel to Utah (Oct. 20) and Colorado (Oct. 22).