ASU Baseball: Sun Devils announce 2024 schedule

Coming off a disappointing end to the 2023 season, head coach Willie Bloomquist and the Arizona State baseball program have packed their 2024 season schedule with a variety of talented programs. With ASU’s final year in the Pac-12, old rivalries will play out for the final time as Phoenix Municipal Stadium will welcome six Pac-12 series in the spring.

The Sun Devils are slated to play 11 different non-conference teams with familiar opponents such as UNLV, GCU and Cal State Fullerton from last year and Santa Clara from 2021. ASU will welcome seven new opponents, never before seen by a Bloomquist led team. In all, seven 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Baseball regional qualifying teams will face the freshly turned ASU roster come the new year.

Arizona State will begin with three non-conference teams, two home series and one stand alone game against future Big 12 opponent Kansas State.

Feb. 16-18 (Fri-Sun) vs. Santa Clara

Feb. 20 (Tues) vs. Kansas State

Feb. 22-25 (Thurs-Sun) vs. Ohio State

March 1-3 (Fri-Sun) Shriners Children’s College Showdown

The Sun Devils will then hit the road for the first time when the program partakes in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. Along side Pac-12 opponent USC, Arizona State will join TCU and Texas A&M in the third and final weekend of college baseball being played in Globe Life Field in support of Shiners Children’s.

CAUSE IT'S 1, 2, 3 WEEKENDS OF COLLEGE BASEBALL ⚾️



Globe Life Field is adding 2 more weekends of premier college baseball competition to the schedule in addition to the Shriners Children’s College Showdown.



Premium Tournament tickets for all 3 weekends go on-sale tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wF8o6KNJO0 — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) July 25, 2023

March 5 (Tues) at UT Arlington

March 8-10 (Fri-Sun) vs. Oregon

ASU’s first Pac-12 test will come against the Ducks at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in early March. The Sun Devils look be looking for revenge after Oregon took two out of three in Eugene last season. Oregon, reigning Pac-12 Tournament Champions seemed to get hot at the right time. The Ducks rattled off eight straight wins with four in the Pac-12 tournament and three in the Nashville Regional before losing the super regional series to Oral Roberts 2-1.

March 12 (Tues) vs. New Mexico

March 15-17 (Fri-Sun) at Arizona

The Sun Devils first meeting against bitter rival Arizona will be played at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson. After a controversial decision put the Wildcats in the Fayetteville Regional and left the Sun Devils home, the rivalry will add another layer in this season’s meetings. Last season, ASU swept the Wildcats in Tempe in late March. But Arizona finished the year strong against the Devils, winning the last two meetings by a combined score of 32-3.

March 19-20 (Tues-Wed) vs. Utah Valley

March 22-24 (Fri-Sun) at Washington State

March 25 (Mon) vs. UNLV

March 28-30 (Thurs-Sat) vs. Cal

April 2 (Tues) vs. GCU

In late March, the then-ranked No. 25 Lopes came to Tempe, falling to the Sun Devils in an 11-1 complete thrashing. Later in in April, GCU had an early lead for most of the game before a nine-run eighth inning and a two-run ninth gave the Sun Devils one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent program history in a 13-10 win.

April 5-7 (Fri-Sun) at Oregon State

April 9 (Tues) at GCU

April 12-14 (Fri-Sun) vs. Utah

April 16-17 (Tues-Wed) at. Cal State Fullerton

The Sun Devils and Titans split last years two game series in Tempe after ASU recorded 28 hits in the two games. The series will now shift back to Fullerton as the two historic programs will face one another as part of the on-going rivalry for decades. Arizona State has won seven of the last ten matchups between the two.

April 19-21 (Fri-Sun) at UCLA

April 26-28 (Fri-Sun) vs. USC

April 30-May 1 (Tues-Wed) vs. UC San Diego

May 3-5 (Fri-Sun) vs. Washington

May 7 (Tues) vs. Arizona

May 10-12 (Fri-Sun) at Stanford

Last season, the Sun Devils struggled against the Cardinal, getting swept in Tempe at a critical point in the year. Stanford’s program has seen tremendous amount of success in the recent years with Men’s College World Series appearances in three-straight years. Arizona State will look to slay the giant in Palo Alto this season late in the year when a series win could be critical for tournament seeding.

May 16-17 (Thurs-Fri) vs. Texas Tech

May 18 (Sat) vs. UNLV

May 21-25 (Tues-Sat) Pac-12 Tournament