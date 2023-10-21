ASU Football: What to know ahead of Washington

Arizona State (1-5, 0-3 Pac 12) will travel to Husky Stadium in Washington for the final showdown with No. 5 Washington (6-0, 3-0 Pac 12) as Pac 12 rivals.

The Sun Devils are coming off a bye week while the Huskies are coming off a thrilling 36-33 victory over No. 9 Oregon.

Washington is 28.5-point favorites over ASU. The money line is set for Washington -4000, and ASU +1400.

The over/under is set at 58.5.

The Sun Devils lead the series all-time, 22-17. ASU has won the last two meetings, with the most recent meeting in 2022, with quarterback Trenton Bourguet relieving Emory Jones in a 45-38 upset. Bourguet threw for three scores over the No. 21 Huskies.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 MST, and will be televised on FS1 and SlingTV, Cox, Dish Tv and Fubo.