SEATTLE, Wa — The Sun Devil defense shut down the high-flying Husky offense, limiting Penix Jr and company to just three points that came off a field goal with under half a minute remaining in the half. Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet is the last quarterback to beat Washington, and the Sun Devils are on track to repeat that feat.

The Sun Devils’ defense forced three turnovers in the first half after registering one through the first six games of the season. Ro Torrence picked off Penix on the Huskies opening offensive drive, but it yielded no points for ASU after the 31-yard field goal attempt from Longhetto hit the upright.

Penix and the Huskies were threatening to score on the ensuing possession, but Caleb McCullough was able to get a hand up, batting up ball for Shamari Simmons to collect the red zone interception. Again, ASU offense was not able to capitalize.

On the ensuing offensive possession for the Huskies, Simmons was able to pounce on a fumble from Penix. This time, ASU was able to drive and punch in six points off a Cam Skattebo run, taking the lead.

Penix and the Washington offense, who ranks top-5 in major categories in the nation, drove to the Sun Devils 7, but settled for a field goal. Arizona State’s defense limited Washington to just three points off 167 total yards — 143 through the air and 24 on the ground. ASU has forced three of its four season total turnovers in the first half.

The pressure of the Sun Devils’ defensive line gave Penix fits, and continued pressure will be the recipe for success if ASU wants to complete its upset over No. 5 Washington.