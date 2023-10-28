ASU Football: What to know ahead of Washington State

Arizona State (1-6, 0-4 Pac-12) welcomes Washington State (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) to the desert for homecoming weekend. The Sun Devils are coming off a 15-7 loss to No. 5 Washington while the Cougars are coming off a 38-24 loss to No. 8 Oregon.

Arizona State is on a six-game losing streak while Washington State has lost its last three.

The Sun Devils displayed an impressive performance over the Huskies in Seattle, forcing four turnovers and holding the Washington offense to just three field goals.

The Cougars have won four of the last five against the Sun Devils. ASU last beat WSU in 2019, 38-34. The Sun Devils lead the series 28-17-2 with the latest matchup a 28-18 loss in Pullman, Wa.

The Cougars are an early 5.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 49.5.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MST at Mountain America Stadium and will be televised through Pac-12 Networks and Cable.