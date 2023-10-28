 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ASU Football: Halftime report as ASU leads WSU 24-21

ASU will receive second half kickoff

By AndrewLwowski
Colorado v Arizona State Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

TEMPE, Ariz — The Arizona State Sun Devils put together their most complete first half of football offensively against Washington State, scoring most points in a first half this season with 24 after Dario Longhetto hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired.

The Sun Devils scored on four of their five offensive possessions, with the one a missed field goal attempt. Coming off a loss last week against Washington last week, the offensive could not find rhythm, now the offense is singing.

The Sun Devils defense, coming off an all-time performance at Washington, has struggled to contain Cougars’ quarterback Cameron Ward. The Sun Devils’ defense registered a single sack, courtesy of Clayton Smith, and a pair of tackles for loss.

The question will be is can Arizona State submit its first clean game without falling apart at the seams in the second half.

Arizona State will receive the second half kickoff with the lead and momentum.

