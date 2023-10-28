ASU Football: Halftime report as ASU leads WSU 24-21

TEMPE, Ariz — The Arizona State Sun Devils put together their most complete first half of football offensively against Washington State, scoring most points in a first half this season with 24 after Dario Longhetto hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired.
The Sun Devils scored on four of their five offensive possessions, with the one a missed field goal attempt. Coming off a loss last week against Washington last week, the offensive could not find rhythm, now the offense is singing.
First half stats:— House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) October 29, 2023
Total yards: #ASU 311
WSU 227
Rushing yards:#ASU 163
WSU 42
Passing yards:#ASU 148
WSU 186
The Sun Devils defense, coming off an all-time performance at Washington, has struggled to contain Cougars’ quarterback Cameron Ward. The Sun Devils’ defense registered a single sack, courtesy of Clayton Smith, and a pair of tackles for loss.
First half stats continued:#ASU— House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) October 29, 2023
Bourguet: 11-17, 148 yards
Skattebo: 5c, 93 yards, TD
Brooks: 7c, 42 yards, 2 TD
WSU
Ward: 18-24, 186, TD
Watson: 3c, 21 yards
Ward: 5c, 13 yards, 2 TD
The question will be is can Arizona State submit its first clean game without falling apart at the seams in the second half.
Arizona State will receive the second half kickoff with the lead and momentum.
