ASU Football: Instant recap of Sun Devil’s 38-27 win over Washington State

TEMPE, Ariz — The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6, 1-4 Pac 12) rolled past the Washington State Cougars (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) with an offensive outburst that yeiled a season high in yards and points. The win snapped the Sun Devils six-game skid and prevented the program first would-be seven-game losing streak.

Here is instant recap from tonight:

First Quarter

Successful first drives for both teams resulted in touchdowns after Washington State’s junior quarterback Cameron Ward’s quick strikes led the Cougars into Sun Devil territory, and on the 15th play of the drive, it was Ward’s legs that put the Cougars in front with a 3-yard rush to the right side. The Cougars sustained a six minute and 29 second drive with eight successful completions.

In the first Sun Devil drive of the evening, junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet kept the drive alive with a floating 30-yard pass to junior wide receiver Troy Omeire. Four plays later, junior running back Decarlos Brooks leapt into the end zone after a 13-yard rush. ASU’s first drive featured plenty of creative swing passes and sweeps to get skilled players into space, something that was a priority for head coach Kenny Dillingham this week.

Here’s a look at that DeCarlos Brooks 13-yard TD run. pic.twitter.com/TsIB6sOEeH — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) October 29, 2023

Second quarter

The Sun Devils second scoring drive of the game was led by junior wide receiver Elijhah Badger, who had a catch for 14 yards and another for 26 yards and showed his play making ability in space. Badger finished the game with four reception for 60 yards. Brooks capped off the drive for the Devils with a 1-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, at the 7:14 mark of the second quarter.

Later in the second quarter, the Washington State offense responded with a touchdown of their own on an efficient 7 play, 75-yard drive to even the score. The Cougars decided to attack via the air with seven passes, striking deep into Sun Devil territory with three passes completed for over 15 yards. The only rush on the drive came on the 11-yard quarterback run from Ward for the touchdown, his second rushing score of the game.

Almost immediately, Skattebo took a pitch to the left side and broke down the sideline, gaining 66-yards, his longest play of the season. Three plays later, Skattebo finished the drive he started with a 2-yard rush touchdown and extending ASU’s lead.

Here’s a look at that 66-yard run by Skattebo. pic.twitter.com/QO4km0C1xl — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) October 29, 2023

It only took four plays for Ward and Cougars to shred through the Sun Devil secondary yet again. Ward scrambled and completed a 38-yard pass to spur the WSU drive, injecting urgency in the Cougar attack as they hurried to the line. Three plays later, the Cougars tied it once again with a 9-yard pass from Ward, threading the needle over the middle on a ball placed between two different Devil hands.

Just before the half, Bourguet and ASU drove into midfield after a mixture of runs and passes to move the sticks. A 13-yard completion to junior tight end Jaylin Conyers over the middle stopped the clock and put Arizona State in a position to attempt a field goal. An injured Conyers fell to the ground and forced an injury timeout after ASU had used their third timeout of the half the play prior.

With three seconds before the half, Longhetto drilled the 51-yard attempt to end the half and give the Sun Devils a 24-21 lead into halftime. This was the most points scored in a half all year from Arizona State.

Third Quarter

After playing the healthiest offensive half of football all year, the Sun Devils continued the momentum in the drive of the second half. Despite two offensive holding penalties, Bourguet and the air attack got right back to work completing three passes of ten or more yards. An end around play for Badger punched in the Sun Devil’s fourth touchdown of the game and extend the ASU lead to 10 point.

Fourth Quarter

Dillingham’s emphasis on getting the ball to his playmakers was in full display to begin the fourth when Badger received a sweep and got to the edge for eight yards. The following play, Conyers went up top with a smaller defensive back and hauled in the grab for 50 yards to bring the Sun Devils into what was becoming familiar opponent territory in the night. Brooks completed his third touchdown rush of the night on a pitch to the left side for a 8-yard scoring run. The Sun Devils eclipsed their highest point total all season at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Washington State’s final three drives of the game all came into the Arizona State red zone, with the Sun Devil defense allowing only three points total in the fourth quarter.

The Sun Devils most complete game came with four Pac-12 games remaining on the ASU schedule, two at home and two on the road.

The Sun Devils will look to continue the momentum at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4 vs. No. 13 Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.