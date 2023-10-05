ASU Football: ASU posts consecutive sellout as Sun Devils welcome Colorado

Arizona State will welcome Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes for Week 6 in front of another sold-out crowd at Mountain America Stadium.

Both schools are looking to avenge losses as the Colorado Buffaloes struggled offensively against No. 8 Oregon in Eugene, then fought back in their 48-41 loss against No. 9 USC in Week 5. The Sun Devil’s have been on a four-game losing skid with their latest loss to the Cal Golden Bears in Berkeley.

Saturday's game is officially SOLD OUT!



Arizona State lost a competitive game against USC in Week 4, but managed to sell out tickets for the first time in 2023 and the Coach Kenny Dillingham era. Dillingham said the energy and atmosphere played a major role in the play of the team, and with one of the hottest teams in the country making its trip to Tempe, the Sun Devils will again see ‘Activate the Valley.’