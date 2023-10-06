ASU Basketball: Sun Devils men’s basketball release full Pac-12 schedule

The Arizona State men’s basketball team, coming off a 23-win campaign last year, have released their Pac-12 conference schedule for the 2023-24 season, the last season in the conference.

Coming in 2024, the Sun Devils will join arguably the toughest basketball conference in the country when the Big 12 absorbs several March mainstays to add to the dominance the conference has experienced recently.

The men’s program will continue its recent success, hitting the 20 win mark for the fourth time in the past six seasons. Head coach Bobby Hurley will enter his first year of his two-year contract extension signed this past offseason. Under Hurley, ASU is 141-113.

Dec. 29 at Stanford, 9:00 p.m. MST

Dec. 31 at Cal, 6:00 p.m. MST

Jan. 4 vs. Utah, 9:00 p.m. MST

In the last five years, ASU is just 1-4 in Pac-12 home opener games. In last years lone meeting against the Utes in Tempe, Arizona State won 67-59 on senior day. The Sun Devils dominant second half was led by senior forward Warren Washington who had 18 points on the night.

Jan. 6 vs. Colorado, TBD

Jan. 11 at Washington, 9:00 p.m. MST

In last years two meetings, ASU and UW split two games with the home team defending home court in each meeting. The last time the Sun Devils played in Seattle, Washington, the Huskies won 69-66 in overtime.

This will be the last time the Sun Devils will visit the historic Hec Edmundson Pavilion for the foreseeable future, the oldest arena in the Pac-12. Renamed the Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson in 2011, the arena has played home to the University of Washington men’s and women’s basketball teams since it opened in 1927.

Jan. 17 vs. UCLA, 7:00 p.m. MST

Jan. 20 vs. USC, 12:00 p.m. MST

Jan. 25 at Oregon, 7:00 p.m. MST

Arizona State will hit the road against the Oregon schools toward the end of January with a matchup against University of Oregon on Jan. 25. The Sun Devils have fared well against UO, especially in the past two years. In last years trip to Eugene, Oregon, fifth year guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 21 points in a 90-73 win for ASU.

Jan. 27 at Oregon St., 5:00 p.m. MST

Feb. 1 vs. Stanford, 7:00 p.m. MST

Feb. 3 vs. Cal, 1:00 p.m. MST

Feb. 8 at Colorado, 6:00 p.m. MST

Last years first Pac-12 matchup for the Sun Devils took place in Boulder, Colorado with a 60-59 Sun Devil victory. Senior guard Devan Cambridge led the Devils with 18 points. ASU capitalized off of 20 Buffalo turnovers in a game that came down to the final shot.

Feb. 10 at Utah, TBD

Feb. 14 vs. Oregon St., 7:00 p.m. MST

Feb. 17 at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. MST

In a game that included what might be the most infamous ASU men’s basketball shot in history, the last meeting between Arizona State and Arizona ended in a 89-88 Sun Devil win. To many, the Cambridge Jr. buzzer beating shot to take the breath out of a packed McKale Memorial Center is what helped the Sun Devils qualify for the NCAA Men’s Tournament last year as an at-large bid. The matchup between historic rivals tends to live up to its lore.

Feb. 22 vs. Washington, 7:00 p.m. MST

Feb. 24 vs. Washington St., TBD

Feb. 28 vs. Arizona, 8:00 p.m. MST

In last years matchup in Tempe, Arizona, the Sun Devils shot a missable 28% in the first half and headed into the halftime locker down by 17 points. In the second half, ASU out-shot Arizona and made it close toward the end. The then fifth-raked Wildcats took the score by the final score of 69-60 with Arizona’s junior forward Azuolas Tubelis leading all scorers with 21 points.

March 7 at USC, 9:00 p.m. MST

March 9 at UCLA, 9:00 p.m. MST

