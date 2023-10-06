ASU Football: What to know ahead of Colorado

The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2) will welcome the Colorado Buffaloes (3-2, 0-2) to Mountain America Stadium for Week 6. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. MST.

The Sun Devil’s are on a four-game skid, with the latest loss at Cal Berkeley, 24-21. The Sun Devil’s will try to stop the bleeding with a statement win over Coach Deion Prime in front of a sold-out crowd in Tempe. The Buffs are coming in on a two-game losing streak, both to top-10 programs, the latest at the hands of No. 9 USC, 48-41.

Saturday will be the 14th meeting between the two programs as Pac-12 rivals before entering the Big 12 conference in 2024. Arizona State leads the all-time series 10-3, with ASU winning the last two. The latest win was a 42-34 win in Boulder in 2022.

Arizona State holds a 6-1 home record versus the Buffs. However, Colorado is a four-point favorite for Week 6.

The Over/Under for points is set at 59.5, and the MoneyLine is favored for Colorado at -185, ASU +155.

The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks and Pac12.com.