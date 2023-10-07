ASU Football: Sun Devils lead Buffaloes 17-14 at half

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said there would be more motions and misdirections pre snap, and his creatively on offense has continued to blossom as the Sun Devils lead the Colorado Buffaloes 17-14 at the intermission.

Quarterback Trenton Bourguet and the offense found immediate success with crossing routes on their 9-play, 66-yard opening drive capped by a two-yard rushing score by Bourguet on a unique formation.

Offensive formation for touchdown…interesting pic.twitter.com/9fPutxnUsm — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) October 7, 2023

The Sun Devil’s defense never let Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders get comfortable, holding him to just 14-of-22 with 116 yards and a rushing score. ASU registered three sacks and held the Buffaloes just 2-for-8 on third downs.

ASU leads CU on total yards, 202 to 150.

Colorado was able to dink and dunk down the field in the final minutes of the first half with the help of a roughing the passer call on linebacker BJ Green. Sanders ran in for a 16-yard score three plays later.

ASU and Dillingham closed the first half with an aggressive 7-play, 48-yard drive for a 33-yard field goal and the lead.