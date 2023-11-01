ASU Football: Big 12 Conference opponents released

Arizona State’s inaugural Big-12 Conference opponents have been announced for the next four years, and the Sun Devils will host of new teams as well as familiar faces. ASU will host BYU, Utah, Kansas and University of Central Florida and travel to Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati in 2024.

The specific dates of games have yet to be announced, but coach Kenny Dillingham is excited about the new challenges.

“It’ll be a great challenge for our guys, new environments,” he said. “I think that’s one of the best parts. Everyone always talks about the tradition of leaving the [Pac-12], and yeah there is great tradition that I’ve been a part of and there’s a part of you that’s sad. But there should be a part of the fan base that says, ‘Man, I get to watch teams at home that we’ve never got to see ever. I get to go on the road and travel to places that I’ve never traveled to in my entire life.’

ASU has never traveled to Kansas State or Cincinnati in the programs history, but have faced each program before. The Sun Devils last faced Kansas State was 2002 in the Holiday Bowl and have last played Cincinnati in 1976. ASU is 5-1 against the Wildcats and has lost both its contests to the Bearcats.

ASU will host Kansas for the first time in program history next season as well.

Looking ahead:

2025:

Home: Arizona, Texas Tech, TCU, Houston and West Virginia

Away: Utah, Colorado, Baylor and Iowa State

2026:

Home: Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas State

Away: Arizona, BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas and UCF

2027:

Home: Arizona, BYU, Utah, Iowa State and Cincinnati

Away: Colorado, TCU, Houston and West Virginia