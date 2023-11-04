ASU Football: Arizona State vs Utah halftime report

Arizona State trails No. 18 Utah at half, 24-3, with no light at the end of the tunnel. The Sun Devils yielded just 27 net yards of offense while taking another ride on the quarterback carousel after Trenton Bourguet was carted off on the Sun Devils opening drive.

The three-score differential is misleading of how lopsided the half went as the Sun Devils trail in total yards (27 to Utah’s 299), first downs (four to Utah’s 20), time of possession (9:39 to Utah’s 20:21). ASU field to convert a single third down, going 0 for 7.

The Sun Devils defense, which has been the teams identity and consistent week in and week out, got gashed. Utah erupted for 167 yards and 24 first half points after averaging only 20 points per game leading up to todays game.

Trenton Bourguet took a hit after delivering a pass in the pocket and was subsequently carted off and taken to the locker room. Coach Kenny Dillingham announced he would not return and Jacob Conover will continue under center.

Arizona State will receive the second half kick.