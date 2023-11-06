ASU Football: Offensive tackle Isaia Glass declares redshirt, announces intention to enter transfer

Junior offensive lineman Isaia Glass is seeking a transfer out of Arizona State (2-7, 1-4 Pac-12) after utilizing his redshirt availability, the San Tan Valley native announced Sunday via social media.

Glass, a true junior, played in three games this season for the Sun Devils after injuring his right ankle in the first game of the season against Southern Utah. It was unclear why Glass didn’t make the trip to Salt Lake City for ASU’s Week 9 matchup against No. 18 Utah, considering his return to action against No. 5 Washington and Washington State. But it became evident Sunday afternoon of Glass’ intention to sit out the remaining four games of the season and utilize his redshirt option for his junior year. Glass will have two years left of eligibility at another school.

I’ll be red shirting the rest of the year with 2 years left of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/sbc0sebQxV — Isaia Glass (@IsaiaGlass) November 5, 2023

Glass is a 6-foot-5, 295 pound tackle who attended high school locally in Arizona at Queen Creek High School. Glass played an important role early in his career at Arizona State, starting in 15 games over two years on the offensive line. Glass has seen considerable turnover while at Arizona State over the past three seasons, playing for numerous head coaches and schemes.

This leaves head coach Kenny Dillingham with only six of seven total offensive linemen on scholarship for a program with serious injury problems across the board throughout the season. Glass joins Graduate Students Emmit Bohle and Ben Coleman, who are missing the entirety of the season due to injury, as three of the five starters on opening night to no longer be protecting ASU quarterbacks.