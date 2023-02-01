ASU Football: Sun Devils land four-star QB Jaden Rashada to headline Class of 2023

TEMPE- The Valley is exploding this morning after four-star quarterback and top-10 quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada committed to Arizona State.

Rashada was the highest-ranked uncommitted quarterback in his class until announcing his intentions to be a Sun Devil Wednesday morning. Rashada became available after an NIL-deal worth $15 million to play at Florida reportedly fell through.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 175 pound dual-threat out of Pittsburg, California was released from his letter of intent in early January, and his top choices for a new school were Cal, TCU, Washington and ASU. After the former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced his plans to play for Dillingham, as did BYU-transfer Jacob Conover, a true-freshman competitor seemed unlikely.

Nevertheless, Kenny Houdini escaped his giant watery grave, pulled a rabbit out of his hat and guessed the exact card you had in your mind. Rashada is a Sun Devil, and Dillingham’s reputation as a top-recruiter in the country is rearing its beautiful head as we speak.

In his three-year high school career, Rashada threw for over 5,600 yards and 67 touchdowns. He rushed for nearly 600 yards and 9 touchdowns, was an Elite-11 finalist and was named an Under Armour All-American. He started as a freshman at Brentwood Liberty High School before leaving for IMG Academy in Florida, and then moved back to California to attend Pittsburg High School for the next three years.

Rashada’s father, Harlen, is a Sun Devil himself. Harlen was a defensive back for Arizona State from 1992-’94, so the maroon and gold runs in the genes. The Rashada family’s relationship with the school, the coaching staff and Dillingham all had a hand in his commitment. Rashada referred to ASU as his “childhood dream school” in his announcement post.

He said ASU is “a place where I’m happy and a school where the head coach always has my back.”

He can enroll in classes starting in ASU’s “Session B,” which starts after Spring Break.

We might want to consider the nickname, “The Magician” for Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham.

A post updating ASU’s signees from Wednesday’s National Signing Day is in the works.