ASU Softball: Sun Devils take first two games of the Bartlett-era

Arizona State Softball won its first two games of the season Thursday in head coach Megan Bartlett’s debut at the helm of the team.

Game one - CSUN

Freshman Kylee Magee received the nod in the pitcher’s circle for the first game. Although she allowed CSUN to take a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, Magee settled in nicely, striking out six batters.

Left-fielder Makenna Harper put the Sun Devils on the board with a two-run triple in the sixth inning to bring the Devils within one. After they tied things up on a sac-fly with an RBI, the Devils headed to extra innings.

Marissa Schuld pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing zero runs and just three baserunners.

With the score knotted at 3-3 in the eighth inning, Harper drilled another two-run triple to take a 5-3 lead. They would add another insurance run, and Schuld would later lock it down for the 6-3 victory.

Game two - San Diego State

The long-ball was going to show itself eventually, and it only took a dew innings in the SDSU game for ASU to start swinging big. With a 1-0 lead in the the second-inning, outfielders Yanni Acuna and Emily Cazares drilled back-to-back homers to take a 5-0 lead. The Sun Devils would never look back.

Jazmyn Rollin, who also homered, and Shannon Cunningham led the team with two hits each. Acuna and Cunningham each also had a pair of RBI. Jordyn VanHook went deep later on for her first home run of the year.

Mac Osborne received the win after throwing four innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts and four walks.