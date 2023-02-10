ASU Basketball: Sun Devils win tight road-battle at Stanford 69-65 after second-half comeback

Without big-man Warren Washington (COVID) against a tall-and-long Stanford (10-14, 4-9 Pac-12) team, Arizona State (17-8, 8-6) took the victory on the road in Palo Alto 69-65 on Thursday night.

For the second game in a row, guard DJ Horne led all ASU-scorers with 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting. As a team, the Sun Devils only shot 41.5% from the field, and the only took a total of 10 free throws on the night. They made five of them. On the other bench, Stanford only shot 37.1% from the field and turned the ball over 15 times to ASU’s 10.

It was not the most polished game of basketball we have ever seen.

With another slow first-five minute performance to start the second half, Stanford ended up leading by as much as 12 points before ASU’s shots started falling.

Frankie Collins (15), Desmond Cambridge Jr (13), and Devan Cambridge (10) all recorded double-digit points for ASU. Devan Cambridge also snagged 10 rebounds for a double-double. Collins added three assists.

Up by two points with just seconds remaining, ASU held Stanford to a missed-jumper, and Horne would ice the game by making both subsequent free-throws.

The Sun Devils find themselves at No. 6 in the conference following the win. They trail Oregon by a half-game. ASU will take on Cal on Saturday night.