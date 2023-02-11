ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction vs Cal

Arizona State (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) takes on Cal (3-21, 2-11) on Saturday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.
Game Details
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- Time: 6 p.m. MT
- Location: Haas Pavilion
- Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook has ASU listed as 9.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 129.5 points.
TV/Radio
- Watch: Pac-12 Networks
- Live-stream: Pac-12 Live
- Listen: ESPN 620 AM
Predictions
- Kevin Redfern: A loss to Cal could ruin ASU’s chances at an NCAA Tournament bid. The Golden Bears are deceiving on-paper too. While they score the fewest points in the conference per-game at 59.1, they have the highest defensive rating in the Pac-12 at 109.1. The Sun Devils will have to shoot decently on the few good looks they do get, but I see them getting more chances than the uninspiring Cal offense does. ASU wins 59-50.
