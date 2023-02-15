ASU Basketball: Warren Washington expected to return vs. Colorado and Utah

TEMPE - Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley said on his weekly radio appearance Tuesday that he is optimistic Warren Washington will return to game-action this weekend against Colorado and Utah.
Washington missed both games last weekend with COVID, and forwards Duke Brennan and Alonzo Gaffney split the reps at forward in his absence. In the 70-62 overtime-win over Cal, Gaffney corralled 13 rebounds, while Duke Brennan scored 9 points in his first-career start.
Through 26 games, Washington is the team’s leading-rebounder (7.0 rebounds per-game), and leads the team in blocked-shots (1.9 per-game). His 8.6 points per-game is the sixth-best on the team.
His presence in the lineup would bring ASU back to full-strength in the season’s most critical point yet, as a home-loss this weekend could detrimentally hurt the Sun Devils’s chances at an NCAA Tournament bid.
