ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction vs Colorado

Arizona State (18-8, 9-6 Pac-12) seems to be trending in the right direction after back-to-back victories over Stanford and Cal. Tonight, the Sun Devils will look to start a winning streak against Colorado (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) at home in Desert Financial Arena.
Game Details
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
- Time: 6 p.m. MT
- Location: Desert Financial Arena
- Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona State listed as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 139.5 points.
TV/Radio
- Watch: Pac-12 Networks
- Live-stream: Pac-12 Live
- Listen: ESPN 620 AM
Predictions
- Jack Johnson: Both teams are entering this contest coming off a victory, and the Sun Devils cannot afford many more losses to teams they are favored to win. The team has continued to get healthier throughout February, and this could be the most complete rotation we have seen in a while on the floor tonight. Strong guard play once again from Devan Cambridge and DJ Horne will propel the Sun Devils to their third straight, and move them a little closer to the NCAA Tournament. ASU wins 73-66.
