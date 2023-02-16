ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction vs Colorado

Arizona State (18-8, 9-6 Pac-12) seems to be trending in the right direction after back-to-back victories over Stanford and Cal. Tonight, the Sun Devils will look to start a winning streak against Colorado (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) at home in Desert Financial Arena.

Game Details

Date: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. MT

Location: Desert Financial Arena

Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona State listed as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 139.5 points.

TV/Radio

Watch: Pac-12 Networks

Live-stream: Pac-12 Live

Listen: ESPN 620 AM

Predictions