ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction vs Utah

Arizona State (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) will honor its seniors prior to tonight’s matchup with Utah (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12). The Sun Devils will look to bounce back after a brutal home loss to Colorado on Thursday.
Game Details
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
- Time: 4 p.m. MT
- Location: Desert Financial Arena
- Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona State listed as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 136.5 points.
TV/Radio
- Watch: Pac-12 Networks
- Live-stream: Pac-12 Live
- Listen: ESPN 620 AM
Predictions
- Spencer Gustafson: Each of these teams is coming off of tough losses after Utah got blown out in Tucson on Thursday by Arizona, and ASU couldn’t find a way to beat a pesky Buffaloes squad. I do believe Des Cambridge Jr. will show up big in this one, maybe even 20+ points. I also have a feeling that Utah’s Branden Carlson will be a huge factor coming off of a 19 point outing. This is a massive game for two teams that are fighting for tournament spots. Utah wins 75-68.
