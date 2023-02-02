ASU Football: Four-star 2024 WR Elijah Baesa commits to Sun Devils, first pledge in next year’s class

TEMPE - Late Wednesday night, after the dust had settled on another National Signing Day, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and wide receivers coach Ra’Shaad Samples gave fans an extra glimpse into what’s next for the program.

Samples teased it, and minutes later four-star receiver Elijah Baesa of Mesquite, Texas committed to ASU. Baesa is the first verbal commit for the Sun Devils’s 2024 class.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound receiver is the No. 64 player in Texas out of the 2024 class, and he is the No. 56 receiver in the country, per 247Sports. For Mesquite as a junior, Baesa scored twice off 14 catches for 300 yards in just seven games. As a sophomore, he recorded 4 touchdowns.

Baesa’s commitment could attract quarterbacks and other skill players in the 2024 recruiting pool.