ASU Softball: Comeback-win over Weber State seals 4-1 record for Sun Devils at Littlewood Classic

TEMPE - After a string of dominant performances, Arizona State Softball (8-2) needed to face some adversity. They found it Sunday, and orchestrated a 3-2 comeback-win over Weber State (3-7).

Jazmyn Rollin, who is hitting .406 on the year, opened the Sun Devil scoring with an RBI-single to score Yanni Acuña (2-for-3, 2B, R) for the 1-0 lead. Rollin finished the day 2-for-3. Sunday was her fifth multi-hit game of the season. Acuña is hitting .500 so far.

Freshman Kylee Magee received her fourth start as a Sun Devil in the circle. Magee pitched three full-innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 earned-runs while striking out 3. She surrendered a run in each of the second and third innings, giving Weber State a 2-1 lead.

“It’s a veteran, tough, gritty group,” head coach Megan Bartlett said. “We’re settling in. We’re a fairly young and inexperienced pitching staff. I thought Kylee (Magee) threw really well. She made one mistake, and they made her pay for it. It’s just ebb-and-flow of this game. We just try to keep our cool and make adjustments and take it pitch to pitch and they’re showing nice signs of composure.”

Kenzie Brown relieved Magee in the fourth inning. Brown, who posts a 1.91 ERA, worked 2.2 innings of scoreless pitching. During her time in the circle, the ASU offense tied things at 2-2 with a Makenna Harper (1-for-2, BB) RBI-single to score Yannixa Acuña. An inning later, Jaz Hill (1-for-3, HR) launched a go-ahead solo-shot to left-center with one out.

BACK ON TOP @Jazmine_h77 sends one WAYYY out to give us the lead



B5: WSU 2 /// ASU 3#ForksUp /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/7idRnhbauL — Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) February 19, 2023

“Being here has been so overwhelming in the best way possible,” Brown said. “So having that back-up, and having the team that I love, and having a coaching staff that cares about me and cares about the team more than anything in the world is something I’m so thankful for.”

ASU would not give up its 3-2 lead.

Graduate-closer Marissa Schuld worked 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to close the game for the Sun Devils. Schuld recorded her first save of the season, and lowered her ERA to 2.80.