 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ASU Baseball: Highlights, what players and coaches said after series-sweep of SDSU

No better way to start the season

By Matthew_Venezia
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Highlights

Head Coach Willie Bloomquist

Pitchers Jesse Wainscott & Timmy Manning

Catcher Ryan Campos

Infielder Jonny Weaver & Outfielder Isaiah Jackson

More From House of Sparky

Loading comments...