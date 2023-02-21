ASU Softball: Jordyn VanHook earns Pac-12 Player of the Week honor

After slugging home runs in four straight games, Jordyn VanHook was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

The senior had a stellar weekend at the Littlewood Classic, helping lead the Sun Devils to a 4-1 record. VanHook hit four home runs and knocked in 10 runs, posting a slugging percentage 1.643, while going 9-for-14 at the plate.

Her best performance came on Friday against Portland State, where she hit a home run, two doubles, and drove in five runs in ASU’s 8-0 win.

B4: PSU 0 /// ASU 4

She also drove in multiple runs in the Devils’ loss vs BYU and their win over DePaul.

With six home runs on the season, she is tied with Hawaii’s Mya’Liah Bethea and Clemson’s Valerie Cagle for the most in the country.

VanHook recorded hits in all five games, including multiple hits in three, for a career-high five-game hitting streak.

She has emerged as a staple in the Sun Devil lineup, starting all 10 games this season, hitting .483 and posting a slugging percentage of 1.172.

The Devils will be back in action this weekend in Cathedral, California, where they will compete in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.