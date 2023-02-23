ASU Softball: Sun Devils opt out of preseason classic due to weather, will play Iowa State in Tempe

TEMPE - With storms projected to remain consistent over the weekend in southern California, Arizona State Softball opted to remove itself from the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Five games were scheduled over four days.

Instead, the Sun Devils (8-2) will play a three-game-series Iowa State (6-4) at Farrington Stadium in Tempe over the span of Friday and Saturday.

The Cyclones have never won a game at Farrington Stadium in three prior chances, and ASU holds the all-time series-lead at 9-4.

Senior Yanni Acuña leads all Sun Devils in batting average with a .486 showing to start the season. Fellow outfielder Jordyn VanHook finished last weekend tied for first in the nation in home runs (6).