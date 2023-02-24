ASU Basketball: Women’s Hoops snaps losing-streak with 75-73 win over Oregon State

It took 17 games and two months of Pac-12 play, but Arizona State Women’s Basketball (8-18, 1-16) collected its first conference win of the season with a 75-73 win over Oregon State (11-17, 3-14) on Friday night.

“I thought there were so many winning moments,” head coach Natasha Adair said. “On the defensive end we call it perfect possessions in practice. It had to come down to a stop. It had to come down to a a rebound. We told them they were going to foul you, and that you have to win this game on the free throw line, and no point did you see fear or hesitancy in their eyes. You saw a team that wanted this game. They wanted to go take it and they did.”

The Sun Devils were down as many as 17 points in the third quarter before finishing the period on a 17-5 run that was anchored only by guards Tyi Skinner (27 points) and Treasure Hunt (13 points). Skinner made 5-of-6 threes on the night. Three of those came at the end of the third quarter.

“Four players were in double-figures tonight,” Adair said. “But (we had) players who stepped up in every possession. This is such a great win for our team because we work so hard. My heart is so happy for them. No one deserves this win more than them. I’m just super proud of them.”

Jaddan Simmons (12) and Kayla Mokwuah (14) also had double-digit points.

Skinner and Simmons each nailed a pair of free throws to ice Oregon State, and the Beavers were never within striking distance in the final minute thanks to clutch free-throw shooting.

The Sun Devils collectively shot 9-of-16 (56.3%) from beyond the three-point line on Thursday. They are shooting 29% from that mark on the season.