ASU Softball: Sun Devils complete sweep of Cyclones with two wins Saturday

TEMPE - Arizona State Softball (11-2) extended its winning-streak to seven games with a pair of wins over Iowa State (6-7).

Game One

The Sun Devils have won high-scoring affairs, but they also proved Saturday that they can win the pitcher’s duel. Junior Mac Osborne started in the circle and earned no-decision after 4.2 innings of work, allowing just four hits and one run. Osborne struck out two batters and walked none.

Sophomore Kenzie Brown threw an inning of scoreless relief, and graduate-closer Marissa Schuld earned her second save of the season.

Senior Jordyn VanHook remained red-hot with a homer in the second inning. That knock extended her hitting-streak to seven games, but she would not be done for the day.

Junior Emily Cazares tilted the scales in ASU’s favor in the sixth inning with a solo-shot of her own to make the score 2-1. The Sun Devils held on for the win.

Game Two

The Sun Devils were not as shy with runners crossing home plate in the series-finale. ASU scored two-or-more runs in its last four innings yesterday.

VanHook (2-for-4, 3 RBI) did not cool off, and she blasted another two home runs in the second game. This was her first two-homer game at ASU, and her hitting-streak extended to eight games. Although they scored nine runs, VanHook was the only Sun Devils with two-or-more hits in game two.

Cazares (1-for-2) drove in a pair of RBI.

Brown appeared in-relief for the second time Saturday, but in game two, she hunkered down for 5.0 innings of work and the win. She allowed three runs, but only one was earned.

ASU scored two runs that were unearned, and won 9-5.