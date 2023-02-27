ASU Baseball: Sun Devils drop series in Starkville, Tuesday’s game versus High Point canceled

Even with a 1-0 lead, Arizona State (5-2) was in trouble early when Florida-transfer Timmy Manning allowed his first three batters to reach base safely.

All three runs would score, and Mississippi State (5-3) didn’t look back in its 16-3 win over the Sun Devils.

Freshman Luke Hill and junior Ethan Long led all ASU hitters with each going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Hill homered in the third inning for his first-career collegiate home run. Long added a solo-shot of his own in the eighth inning.

NUKE. LUKE.



OPPO TACO FOR HIS FIRST CAREER DINGER.



Devils back within a run. pic.twitter.com/KQ1eUfJTMT — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) February 26, 2023

Manning ended up throwing three full innings, but he allowed six earned runs in the process of six hits. After throwing 22-straight scoreless innings to start the season, the Sun Devil starting rotation — mainly Khristian Curtis and Manning — allowed 11 earned runs in nearly seven innings of combined work.

Righty relievers Matt Tieding and Jesse Wainscott each allowed three runs in-relief. Will Rogers gave up four earned runs.

*****

Due to weather restrictions with High Point University’s travel situation, Tuesday’s ASU baseball game is canceled. The Sun Devils will resume play Wednesday against North Dakota State at 6:00 p.m. at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.