ASU Basketball: Desmond Cambridge Jr. wins Pac-12 Player of the Week

TEMPE - The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday that it was awarding Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. with its Player of the Week honor.

In the Sun Devils’ only game of the week, Cambridge recorded 19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists — a noticeably average stat-line for someone winning a weekly award. But Cambridge Jr.’s valiancy did not manifest itself in volume, it came in one shining moment.

Down by a point with less than three second on the clock to rival-Arizona, Cambridge launched a 60-foot buzzer-beater that went in for one of the most memorable moments in program history.

In 27 games this season, Cambridge is averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per-game.