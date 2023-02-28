ASU Football: 2023 Spring practice schedule

TEMPE - Arizona State Football announced its spring practice schedule for March and April. The team will practice every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from March 14th through April 15th.

The Spring Game, which is open to the public, will take place on April 15th following the conclusion of the 19th Annual Pats’s Run: a 4.2-mile race honoring the life of Sun Devil legend, Pat Tillman.

Registration and information on Pat’s Run can be found here.