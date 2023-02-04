Gallery: ASU Wrestling dominates Little Rock 31-6 at Mullett Arena

More From House of Sparky
- ASU Basketball: Clips and highlights from ASU’s 68-57 win over Oregon State Thursday
- ASU Football: Four-star 2024 WR Elijah Baesa commits to Sun Devils, first pledge in next year’s class
- ASU Football: Sun Devils land four-star QB Jaden Rashada to headline Class of 2023
- Monday Mailbag: Baseball expectations, hockey’s future, wrestling and more
- ASU Women’s Basketball: Winless weekend against Washington schools masks notable defensive improvements
- ASU Basketball: Losing streak extends to four with loss at Washington State
Loading comments...