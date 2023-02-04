 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction vs Oregon

Looking for a complete 4-0 sweep over the Oregon schools

By Kevin Redfern
Syndication: Arizona Republic Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) takes on Oregon (13-10, 7-5) on Saturday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Game Details

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
  • Time: 8 p.m. MT
  • Location: Desert Financial Arena
  • Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook has Saturday’s game listed as a pick ‘em, with the over/under set at 140.5 points.

TV/Radio

Predictions

  • Kevin Redfern: ASU’s win over Oregon last month was a top-three performance from the Sun Devils this season, and that was in Eugene. Neither of these teams play in hostile environments, but advantage Sun Devils coming off a win Thursday. 68-63 ASU.

