ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction vs Oregon

Arizona State (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) takes on Oregon (13-10, 7-5) on Saturday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
Game Details
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. MT
- Location: Desert Financial Arena
- Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook has Saturday’s game listed as a pick ‘em, with the over/under set at 140.5 points.
TV/Radio
- Watch: ESPN2
- Live-stream: espn.com/watch
- Listen: ESPN 620 AM
Predictions
- Kevin Redfern: ASU’s win over Oregon last month was a top-three performance from the Sun Devils this season, and that was in Eugene. Neither of these teams play in hostile environments, but advantage Sun Devils coming off a win Thursday. 68-63 ASU.
