ASU Football: How the former Sun Devils in the NFL performed this season

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, we take a look at how some former Sun Devils performed around the NFL in 2022.

Brandon Aiyuk - Wide Receiver - San Francisco 49ers

In his third season, Aiyuk emerged as a top receiving option in San Francisco, setting career highs in targets (114), receptions (78) and yards (1,015).

The 49ers will likely pick up his $14.1 million fifth-year option to keep him under contract for 2024, but he is setting himself up for a massive payday in his next contract.

Rachaad White - Running Back - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White established himself as a solid second-option in a pass-heavy Tampa Bay offense, totaling 771 combined rushing and receiving yards on 179 touches out of the backfield.

White’s workload increased in the second half of the season, forming a tandem with six-year veteran Leonard Fournette.

With Brady retired, White will likely see more carries as Tampa deviates away from an offense that had the fewest rushing attempts as a team in the league.

Jack Jones - Cornerback - New England Patriots

Jones had a solid rookie season, recording two interceptions in 13 games, including a pick-six off of Aaron Rodgers in week four.

His rookie season had an unceremonious end, as he was placed on the reserved/suspended list on Jan. 6 for a violation of team rules. According to his agent Jamal Tooson, it was a miscommunication regarding his rehab process for a knee injury he suffered in Week 14.

D.J. Davidson - Defensive Lineman - New York Giants

Davidson’s rookie season was cut short after just five games when he tore his ACL on a punt against the Green Bay Packers in October.

Chase Lucas - Cornerback - Detroit Lions

Lucas also battled injuries in Detroit, appearing in just six games before being placed on injured reserve in December. He was activated off IR in January, but did not appear in Detroit’s Week 18 victory over Green Bay.

Eno Benjamin - Running Back - Houston Texans / New Orleans Saints

Benjamin appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals this season, but was waived in November. Houston claimed Benjamin but waived him just a month later. He only appeared in one game for the Texans before being released a month later.

Benjamin is now with New Orleans, which claimed him from Houston, entering the final year of his rookie contract.

N’Keal Harry - Wide Receiver - Chicago Bears

After three underwhelming seasons in New England, Harry was traded to Chicago in July for a seventh-round pick.

Harry didn’t make his Bears debut until October, and he went on to appear in seven games for Chicago, recording seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

After four disappointing years, Harry will now hit free agency hoping for a chance to compete for a roster spot this summer.

Frank Darby - Wide Receiver - Atlanta Falcons

Darby spent much of the 2022 on the Falcons’ practice squad, appearing in just five games and recording just one catch, a 15-yard grab in week 18.

Darien Butler - Linebacker - Las Vegas Raiders

Butler made the Raiders 53-man roster out of training camp as an un-drafted free agent and quickly cemented himself as a special teams stalwart.

He played 271 snaps on special teams over the course of the season, third on the team behind seven-year veteran Matthias Farley and fellow UDFA Luke Masterson.

Matt Haack - Punter - Indianapolis Colts

Punters deserve love too. Haack signed with the Colts in August and punted in all 17 games this season, his sixth in the NFL.

Lawrence Guy - Defensive Lineman - New England Patriots

Guy completed his 11th NFL season, his sixth with the New England Patriots. He recorded 46 tackles and two sacks for the Patriots this season.

The 32-year-old is still under contract in New England for two more seasons.

Quinn Bailey - Offensive Lineman - Denver Broncos

After spending the first half of the season on the Denver practice squad, Bailey appeared in eight games for the Broncos over the back half of the season.

In week 18 against the Chargers, he got his first NFL start, playing all 65 offensive snaps in a 31-28 win.

Renell Wren - Defensive Lineman - Pittsburgh Steelers

Wren spent the season on the Steelers practice squad, playing just one snap in week 17 after being elevated due to a string of injuries at defensive tackle.

Pittsburgh signed Wren to a reserve/futures contract in January.