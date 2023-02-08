ASU Football: Nesta Jade Silvera lone Sun Devil invited to 2023 NFL Draft Combine

The NFL released its list of invitees to the 2023 NFL Combine, and Arizona State’s Nesta Jade Silvera was the only Sun Devil invited.

Silvera played all 12 games for ASU in 2022. He was the fourth-leading tackler on the team, which is an impressive feat given his position on the defensive line. He most recently played for the National Team in the Reese’s Senior Bowl last week.

Arizona State DT Nesta Jade Silvera has been so disruptive this week in the interior pic.twitter.com/YeLOeBGidr — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) February 2, 2023

In four years at the University of Miami, he recorded 67 total tackles and two sacks.

Equally as newsworthy as Silvera’s invitation is the absence of former Sun Devils Xazavian Valladay, Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson from the NFL’s list.

Valladay, ASU’s leading-rusher, and Soelle, ASU’s leading tackler, both received invites and played in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Robertson played in the Hula Bowl in January.

Thirty-one players from 10 Pac-12 schools were invited. Arizona and Colorado are the two schools who will not be sending any players to the Combine.